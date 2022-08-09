Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Herlene Budol emotional after seeing family’s new home

Binibining Pilipinas 1st Runner-Up Herlene Budol turned emotional after seeing her new house and lot in Angono, Rizal for the first time.

Herlene’s grandfather was speechless and she also showed the house to her late grandmother by touring her photo in the new house.

In a recent vlog, Herlene saw the new house for her family which was a gift by her talent manager Wilbert Tolentino.

“Gusto ko maranasan nila na tumira sa maayos pero hindi na naabutan ni Nanay. Wala na siya at ngayong araw na ‘to, bibilhin na ni Sir Wilbert ‘yung bahay,”Herlene said.

“Napanaginipan ko si Nanay ngayon. Hindi siya nagsasalita. Nakangiti lang siya,” she continued.

She also shared a heartfelt message to her late grandmother.

“Magkakabahay na tayo, Nanay. Nay, gusto kita mapanaginipan. Gusto kita makita ulit,” she said.

In a GMA News report, Herlene said she agreed to join the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 in exchange of a new house and lot for her family.

“Sino ba namang tanga na hindi papayag do’n? Praktikal na tayo. ‘Di naman kami mayaman. Wala kaming kisame, mainit, magulo ‘yung bahay namin,” she said.

