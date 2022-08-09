Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11 year-old boy dies due to tetanus from circumcision

Staff Report4 hours ago

An 11-year-old boy from Davao Oriental has died after suffering from tetanus infection days after a circumcision procedure in their health center.

In a GMA News report, Lear John Ilisan was circumcised in their municipal health center on July 8.

Two days after the procedure, Lear’s father said that his son experienced pain but thought that it was normal.

The kid later on experienced a condition called lockjaw according to his father. Three weeks after the medical procedure Lear passed away.

“Sunday morning medyo ok pa siya. Tinawagan ko yung ang midwife sabi ko, ‘Maam parang tetanus yata tong bata.’ Mag-render pa rin tayo ng anti-tetanus. Pero naano niya yung tetanus lalong lumala,” the father said.

“Tiningnan ko ang tuli ng bata. Sinabihan ko ang magulang kung saan ba ako nagkamali. Saan banda, sabi ng ina ng bata, ‘Gumaling na pala.’ Sabi ko naman na may dala akong tetanus toxiod proteksyon ito para sa inyong anak, nagpaalam na rin ako sa papa ninyo,” Angelina Uyanguren, rural midwife said.

In the kid’s death certificate, Lear died due to respiratory infection from generalized tetanus.

