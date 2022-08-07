Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Taxi fares rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Taxi ride fares have been rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices.

Both the petrol and diesel prices dropped in the UAE following which the minimum fares for taxis have been slashed to AED 15.50 from AED 17.50.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) agents and riders confirmed the drop in minimum fares.

In July the minimum fare increased from AED 13.50 to AED 17.50.

The SRTA has said it would set taxi fares each month based on the latest fuel prices in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost AED 4.03 a litre in August, compared to AED 4.63 in July, and Special 95 petrol will be charged at AED 3.92 per litre against AED 4.52 in July.

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 07 at 3.57.23 PM

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

20130611 seoulbeats superjunior

Super Junior apologizes to Filipino fans for postponing concert

2 hours ago
TFT August 7 snake

Video of snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia goes viral

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 07 at 5.58.34 PM

Online Filipino radio station in Kuwait launches “Talent Quest 2022”

2 hours ago
TFT August 7 father

Dubai man dies after being assaulted at nightclub in Spain

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button