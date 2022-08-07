Taxi fares rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices

Taxi ride fares have been rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices.

Both the petrol and diesel prices dropped in the UAE following which the minimum fares for taxis have been slashed to AED 15.50 from AED 17.50.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) agents and riders confirmed the drop in minimum fares.

In July the minimum fare increased from AED 13.50 to AED 17.50.

The SRTA has said it would set taxi fares each month based on the latest fuel prices in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost AED 4.03 a litre in August, compared to AED 4.63 in July, and Special 95 petrol will be charged at AED 3.92 per litre against AED 4.52 in July.