Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man mowed down by train while saving wife, children

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Photo courtesy of: Muhammad Al-Sharif | Twitter

A Saudi man was mowed down by train in Austria while saving wife and children.

The Saudi father and his son were killed as a train in Austria hit their SUV on Wednesday.  Muhammad Al-Sharif, a tweet user said, “God, one of my relatives and his son (four years old), passed away in an unfortunate accident in Austria, after a train collided with their car that got stuck in its way.”

The tweet added, “The father succeeded in getting his wife and two children out, then returned, to get the child out of the baby-seat, before the train hit the car…”

The accident happened in the city of Sankt Johann in the Austrian state of Tyrol, where the train was unable to stop in time. This led to the death of the 35-year-old father and his 4-year-old son, but in the mishap the 34-year-old wife and two other children, aged 7 and 11, were left unharmed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 6 solo traveler

Pinay OFW solo traveler who visited a total of 16 countries shares tips

29 mins ago
miss universe

Miss Universe will now accept married, women with children as candidates

2 hours ago
FP WZ Hot Sale 02

Over 100 products on sale at West Zone’s ‘Hot Sale’ from August 5 – 7

4 hours ago
TFT August 6 lovi 1

‘It will never be the same without you’ Sharon Cuneta mourns Cherie Gil’s death

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button