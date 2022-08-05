Limited seats left at ‘Maid in Malacañang’ meet-and-greet at Deira on Aug. 19

Seats for the UAE screening of ‘Maid in Malacañang’ this August 19 almost sold out within a few hours of opening, with standard seats (7:30 pm screening) sold out as of posting time.

Limited seats remain for the 7:45 pm screening at VOX Cinemas in Deira available at: https://uae.voxcinemas.com/showtimes?c=city-centre-deira&m=maid-in-malacanag-with-the-stars-tagalog

This screening will witness personal appearances from Sen. Imee Marcos, Director Darryl Yap, and actress Cristine Reyes, who plays the role of Imee in the film. Ticket price is at AED 73.5 per person.

To date, the film has grossed Php 41M according to VIVA films.

‘Maid in Malacañang’ is a 1986 drama depicting “the last 72 hours of the Marcoses within the Palace as seen through the eyes of one “reliable” source.”

