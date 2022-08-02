Imee Marcos, Darryl Yap, Cristine Reyes confirm visit to Dubai for premiere of Maid in Malacañang

Senator Imee Marcos will be visiting Dubai this August to promote the upcoming movie ‘Maid in Malacañang’.

She will be joined by Cristine Reyes, who portrays the senator in the film. The film’s director, Darryl Yap will also be visiting Dubai for the said premiere.

“SURPRISE sa mga kababayan nating OFW! Get a chance to see the cast of ‘MAID IN MALACANANG’ in Dubai, UAE soon! Watch the film and see Cristine Reyes , Direk Darryl Yap and Senator Imee R. Marcos live in person!” read the announcement from the official Facebook page of Vivamax Middle East and Europe.

The page likewise said that there will be a special screening ticket price to get to see Sen. Imee, Cristine and Darryl in person: “The Special Screening ticket price is AED70 only, follow our page for the announcement of the official date and ticket details. ❤️💙”

‘Maid in Malacañang’ is a 1986 drama depicting “the last 72 hours of the Marcoses within the Palace as seen through the eyes of one “reliable” source.”

The film will be screened in the UAE this August 19.