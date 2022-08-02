EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Imee Marcos, Darryl Yap, Cristine Reyes confirm visit to Dubai for premiere of Maid in Malacañang

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Senator Imee Marcos will be visiting Dubai this August to promote the upcoming movie ‘Maid in Malacañang’.

She will be joined by Cristine Reyes, who portrays the senator in the film. The film’s director, Darryl Yap will also be visiting Dubai for the said premiere.

“SURPRISE sa mga kababayan nating OFW! Get a chance to see the cast of ‘MAID IN MALACANANG’ in Dubai, UAE soon! Watch the film and see Cristine Reyes , Direk Darryl Yap and Senator Imee R. Marcos live in person!” read the announcement from the official Facebook page of Vivamax Middle East and Europe.

The page likewise said that there will be a special screening ticket price to get to see Sen. Imee, Cristine and Darryl in person: “The Special Screening ticket price is AED70 only, follow our page for the announcement of the official date and ticket details. ❤️💙”

‘Maid in Malacañang’ is a 1986 drama depicting “the last 72 hours of the Marcoses within the Palace as seen through the eyes of one “reliable” source.”

The film will be screened in the UAE this August 19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Catriona Gray BB PILIPINAS 2022 EARRINGS

LOOK: Catriona Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings impress Vice Ganda, netizens

2 hours ago
life sized boarding pass

VIRAL: Life-sized boarding passes amuses millions of netizens

2 hours ago
RoTheShow

WATCH: Fil-Am mixed martial artist subdues attacker who assaulted 6 New York residents

2 hours ago
iStock 882747904 1

Dubai court jails man for kidnapping, assaulting fiancée

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button