Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Paid parking zones in Khorfakkan to activate from Aug 15

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago

New paid parking zones will be introduced in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah starting from August 15.

The authority also announced that Sharjah citizens of 60 years or above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge.

RELATED STORY: First phase of 10km long Khorfakkan West Ring road inaugurated

This is part of the integrated architectural and tourism project spearheaded by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) at Khorfakkan Beach, including a 75-room hotel managed by Marriott International and a water park, the first of its kind in the Eastern Region.

The project will be officially opened in 2024. It also includes over 200 residential apartments and units to be offered for sale shortly.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1066865348

Expat hiding over 1,000 beer cans, liquor bottles in car arrested in illegal alcohol trade in Dubai

20 mins ago
jailed

Dubai court jails man for duping job seekers of AED 30,000

36 mins ago
Quintana Senik

LOOK: Foreign diplomats pay respects to former president Fidel Ramos at PH Embassy in UAE

41 mins ago
people g1b79814ed 640

US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

53 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button