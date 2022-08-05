Paid parking zones in Khorfakkan to activate from Aug 15

New paid parking zones will be introduced in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah starting from August 15.

The authority also announced that Sharjah citizens of 60 years or above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge.

This is part of the integrated architectural and tourism project spearheaded by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) at Khorfakkan Beach, including a 75-room hotel managed by Marriott International and a water park, the first of its kind in the Eastern Region.

The project will be officially opened in 2024. It also includes over 200 residential apartments and units to be offered for sale shortly.