First phase of 10km long Khorfakkan West Ring road inaugurated

The authorities have inaugurated the first phase of the Khorfakkan West Ring Road.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurated the project that links Maliha Road to Sheikh Khalifa Street and (E99) Road coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, said the project would boost the economic activities of the East Coast, which is home to several heavy and medium industries.

He added that the building of new development projects reinforces UAE’s stature as an international centre for sustainable development.

The 10-kilometer road is a strategic axis of the road network implemented by the ministry on the East Coast and it will help facilitate the movement of light vehicles and trucks and ease traffic congestion in the city center.

As part of the project, a roundabout outside the city will reduce journey time by more than 60 percent from 30 minutes to 10 minutes between the Al Hayawa and Al Hari and the road will accommodate more than 40,000 vehicles per day in each direction.