Expat hiding over 1,000 beer cans, liquor bottles in car arrested in illegal alcohol trade in Dubai

Dubai Police caught an expat who was hiding over 1,000 alcohol products in his car after a high-speed chase.

Authorities recovered 847 cans of beer and 234 bottles of liquor from the vehicle.

The Nigerian man tried to flee from police, damaged a patrol vehicle and resisted arrest even after an officer shot him with a dart from a Taser gun.

In January 2022, the Dubai Criminal Court convicted the man with imprisonment of one year.

The man was stopped in the Al Quoz industrial area for a vehicle check. However, he hastily drove away after seeing the police.

He was arrested after Police officers pursued him for a long time. Officers reported sustaining bruises and scratches during the operation.

Later during interrogation, the man said that he had arrived in the UAE in 2020 on a visit visa and stayed on illegally.

The man was sentenced to one year in jail and fined with AED 4,900.