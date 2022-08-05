Emirates airline debunks rumors of free flight ticket offer

Emirates airline has said that social media post that offers travelers free flight tickets was fake news.

After a viral message asked air travelers to take part in a quiz to find a golden ticket and stand a chance to win up to two round-trip tickets to Europe, Asia or domestic flights, the Airlines asked people to source all the information on its official social media channels.

“Emirates is aware that there are online competitions circulating regarding giveaways. This is not an official competition and we advise caution,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

In June, a similar message was in circulation, asking people to take part in a quiz to win AED 10,000 and the post comes in the backdrop of public and private entities in the UAE earlier issuing advisories for UAE residents asking them to source information only through official and reliable sources in order to protect themselves from cyber fraud.

Authorities and banks have also advised residents to be cautious when transferring funds online to avoid being duped.

The airline said that it is not an official competition and further urged customers to rely on the official website and verified social media accounts for information adding “ all Emirates authorised content is hosted on our official channels, including our social media accounts marked with a blue tick.”