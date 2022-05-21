DEWA warns against AED 10,000 scam on social media

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has said that posts and messages on social media promising people AED 10,000 for answering some questions are fake.

Dewa said fake social media posts which are being widely shared on WhatsApp groups ask people to answer some questions for a chance to win up to AED 10,000.

“Dewa would like to bring to your attention that fraudulent messages are being sent to customers asking them to pay their bills or answer some questions to win prizes. These emails are not sent from http://dewa.gov.ae domain,” a tweet by Dewa read.

Consumers have been asked to visit official websites as well as verify social media accounts for authentic information.

Dewa also recently introduced the Self-Assessment Tool to help residents easily understand their consumption patterns and help reduce their utility bills.