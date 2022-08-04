Prelate appeals to boycott ‘Maid in Malacanang’ over misportrayal of Carmelite nuns

Diocese of San Carlos in Negros Occidental Bishop Gerardo Alminaza called on the public to boycott the film ‘Maid in Malacanang’, which depicts the last 72 hours before the Marcos family was driven into exile by a popular revolt in the Philippines in 1986.

“The producer, scriptwriter, director and those promoting this movie should publicly apologize to the Carmelite nuns, to President Cory Aquino’s family and to the Filipino people,” Bishop Alminaza said.

The film was produced by Sen. Imee Marcos and directed by controversial figure Darryl Yap.

One of the scenes showed Cory playing mahjong with some Carmelite nuns.

“The nuns are not wearing our brown religious habit. But if these pictures are portraying the events of February 1986, then the allusion to the Carmelite Order in Cebu is too obvious for anyone not to see,” Sr. Mary Melanie Costillas, prioress of Carmelite Monastery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City said in a statement.

Cory sought refuge in their monastery after the 1986 EDSA People Power.

Bishop Alminaza also called on the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to review the film immediately and address the lies and historical distortion being promoted by the film.