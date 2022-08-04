Latest NewsNewsTFT News

26-year-old man falls to death at NAIA departure area

The Manila International Airport Authority confirms the death of a 26-year-old man who jumped off from the public area at the departure level of NAIA Terminal 1.

He landed on the pavement of the arrival area at noon today.

The man was a resident of Bgy. Sto. Nino, South Cotabato. Airport officials said that a witness told the police that he saw the man looking bothered and walking back at forth in the area. She, later on, saw the man climbing the ledge and jumping from the top floor.

“A subsequent review of CCTV footages corroborated the statement of the lady witness,” airport authorities said in a statement.

“The victim was rushed by the MIAA Medical team to Pasay City General Hospital at 1:14PM where he later expired at 2:45PM,” it added.

Airport authorities commiserate with the family of the victim. No additional details or information was provided apart from the statement.

