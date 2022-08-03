WATCH: Thalia showcases ‘Marimar’ look after two decades

Thalia surprised her fans after sharing photos and videos of her recreating her iconic ‘Marimar’ character after more than two decades.

On her Instagram post, Thalia donned her floral dress, and signature curly hair while at the beach with the caption ‘Sorpresa’.

She also shared how she transforms to her character from the signature beach curls and tanning make-up.

Marimar premiered in 1994 and became an instant hit in the Philippines in 1996 and dominated primetime television.

Marimar tells the story of a poor woman living with her grandparents on the beach. She later on fell in love with Sergio, a haciendero.

The Philippine adaptation was top billed by Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes.