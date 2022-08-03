Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Measure to propose separate facility for heinous criminals in PH lapses into law

The Philippines’ may soon witness the rise of a facility similar to the Alcatraz Prison in San Francisco, USA which will place the country’s most notorious criminals in one place.

Senate Bill No. 1055 and House Bill No. 10355, or the planned Separate Facility for Heinous Crimes Inmates Act, lapsed into law on Tuesday, according to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. The senate president stated that the measure was transmitted to the Palace on June 29, 2022.

According to the new law, separate facilities will be developed in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Each facility will be constructed in an appropriate location established by the Secretary of Justice, separated from the general populace and other individuals deprived of liberty, ideally within a military establishment or on an island that’s isolated from the mainland.

The facility will also be equipped with high-tech with surveillance cameras and information technology security systems capable of monitoring all individuals within the facility around the clock. All facilities will also be required to be outiftted with “enhanced and extensive” security mechanisms on locks, doors, and perimeters.

The facility will be built in a “secured and isolated place” to prevent unauthorized contact or communication from outside the institution.

 

