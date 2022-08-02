Weather fluctuations expected in UAE until Thursday

Weather fluctuations across the UAE, which started on Monday, may continue until Thursday.

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) attributed the change in weather to the oscillatory movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ is expected to move towards the north of the Arabian Peninsula and retreat to the south.

“This may lead to the advancement of the surface and upper depressions from the south to the north, and the flow of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the region and the country,” the NCM said.

The weather body forecast an increase in temperature during the day and the rainy clouds over different regions of the country, especially on the east and south and to the Al Dhafra region.

This could be accompanied by lightning and thunder at times, and weather in the country until Thursday could be dusty and partly cloudy.