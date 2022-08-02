Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Public Prosecution outlines possible terms of involvement in money laundering

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) on Monday issued a warning over money laundering .
In a post published on its social media accounts , the UAE Public Prosecution said that the crime is dealt in accordance with Article 2 of Federal Decree-Regulation No. 20 of 2018 which relates to combating terrorist financing and unlawful organizations.

The law states that anyone who deliberately commits a set of crimes will face punitive action. These include:

– Involvement in the transfer or proceeds
– Concealing or disguising the truth
– Providing any form of assistance in the crime

The post has been aimed at the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community.

