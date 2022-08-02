KNOW THE LAW: Illegal carlift in Abu Dhabi to be fined AED 3,000 with 24 black points

The Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents against using private cars to transport passengers illegally.

Stressing the danger to safety and security, the police in a campaign warned of intensified measures to crackdown on motorists for illegally transporting residents in their privately owned vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police said some drivers operate their private cars as taxis do not hold licence issued by the UAE authorities.

Major Talib Salem Al Kalbani, director of Transportation Security Investigations at the Abu Dhabi Traffic Department said residents should use only the approved and licensed taxis conforming to international safety requirements and standards urging people to be cautious and to cooperate with authorities in combating illegal transport.

The Abu Dhabi Police in coordination with the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi have intensified inspection campaigns to crackdown on illegal taxis and spelled out that penalty for illegally transporting passengers is a fine of AED 3,000, loss of 24 traffic points and seizing the car for 30 days.

Police said illegally transporting passengers has serious effects on the “health and safety of society” and also puts people at risk.