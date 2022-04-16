Dubai RTA catches 52 carlift operations around Dubai last February 2022

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued 52 fines in February for transportation of passengers in unlicensed vehicles. The penalties were issued around Dubai Airport Terminal 2.

Saeed Al Balushi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, RTA, said that an operation was launched from February 19-28 in collaboration with the General Department of Airports Security during which 52 violations at the Dubai Airport Terminal 2 were issued.

Transporting unknown people passengers in unlicensed vehicles enables the driver to earn a fee and the lift service is also being promoted as a public transport service through social media and electronic platforms.

The RTA has also issued 1,047 violations against those evading payment of public transport fares as the authority used “big data and business intelligence applications to analyse violations, identify sites and timings.”