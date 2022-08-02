Filipino volunteers in Dubai give back in blood donation drive

A group of Filipino expats in Dubai came together to give back to the community through a blood donation initiative.

The UAE Fuerza de Unidad Eagles Club (UAEFDUEC) under the sponsorship of The Good Samaritan Eagles Club (CLR II) for The Fraternal Order of Eagles – Philippine Eagles (TFOE-PE), the first-born fraternal socio-civic organization in the Philippines, took the opportunity of the group’s aspiring members to give to the community by donating blood to Dubai Blood Donation Center.

After the screening, the volunteers all went on to their designated collection beds for preparation. Medical experts from the center managed to extract 20 bags from more than 20 volunteers from the group. After the process of collecting blood, the volunteers instructed to take a few minutes to rest while having some refreshments provided by the center.

The following day, UAEFDUEC went to the community to share some food packs to the community, given to the people not only to their fellow Kabayans but to others as well. With “Service through Strong Brotherhood” as their guiding principle, the group considers everyone in the community as their brothers.