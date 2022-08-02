Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court jails man for kidnapping, assaulting fiancée

Staff Report2 hours ago

A Dubai Court has sentenced a man to 3-years in prison for kidnapping and assault of fiancée.

An Asian man kidnapped his fiancée and held her in a room in a Dubai hotel where he beat with three Asians and threatened that he would kill her on failure to pay ransom of AED 3 million.

The court sentenced the prime convict in absentia and the three others in their presence to three years in jail. The sentence will be followed by deportation.

Last March at a hotel room in Al Riqqa an Asian girl filed a complaint that her friend was kidnapped and held inside a hotel room by her fiancé.

The police raid found the signs of assault and torture on the girl and the victim said that she was fed up with the misconduct of her fiancé.

