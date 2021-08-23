UAE court orders man to pay wife AED40,000 for assault

A UAE court has ordered to pay his wife a fine of D40,000 as compensation for assault and causing bruises to her face.

Documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her husband.

She initially demanded Dh150,000 for physical, moral, and material damages caused due to the assault.

The woman said that her husband has beaten her whenever there are family disputes.

The medical report showed that the woman had bruises, scratches to her face and body due to the attack.

The woman filed the case ay the Abu Dhabi court. Her husband was sentenced to a six-month jail term and a fine of AED10,000.

The court initially ordered P15,000 to his wife as compensation. The victim challenged the ruling to a higher court. She was able to get an increase of P40,000.

The husband will also pay the wife’s legal expenses. (TDT)