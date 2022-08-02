40,000 beneficiaries voluntarily withdraw from 4Ps

Around 40,000 beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) have voluntarily asked to remove their names from the list amid a pending review by the government.

In a GMA News report, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) says it is targeting to delists around 1.3 million families from the list because they are no longer poor.

“Marami ring mga success stories na hindi lang karamihan ng ating naririnig na pinang-iinom, pinangsusugal. Mayroon talagang success stories na kagaya nyan na ‘okay na kami, hindi na namin kailangan. Salamat, ibigay nyo na lang sa iba’,” DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo said.

Some 600,000 beneficiaries are still being vetted by the agency.

A beneficiary may be delisted if his or her income exceeds P12,000 monthly, no child to send to school or if they will be caught using the money for gambling.