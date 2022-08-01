Petrol rates in UAE reduced by up to 60 fils per liter this August

Petrol rates have been reduced by up to 60 fils per litre in the UAE for the month of August.

The UAE reduced the prices in line with the global crude oil prices and the August’s new price of a litre of Super 98 petrol will be sold at AED 4.03 per litre in all fuel stations.

The UAE’s oil price committee reduced the price and the Special 95 price was cut by 13.27 per cent to AED 3.92 as against AED 4.52 during the comparative period and E-Plus will be available at AED 3.84 as against AED 4.44, down by 13.5 per cent.

Oil prices in the UAE reached an all-time high in July since the government announced deregulation in 2015 and the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes on Thursday had stood at $110.84 a barrel, compared with $108.11 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.