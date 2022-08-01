Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Petrol rates in UAE reduced by up to 60 fils per liter this August

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Petrol rates have been reduced by up to 60 fils per litre in the UAE for the month of August.

The UAE reduced the prices in line with the global crude oil prices and the August’s new price of a litre of Super 98 petrol will be sold at AED 4.03 per litre in all fuel stations.

The UAE’s oil price committee reduced the price and the Special 95 price was cut by 13.27 per cent to AED 3.92 as against AED 4.52 during the comparative period and E-Plus will be available at AED 3.84 as against AED 4.44, down by 13.5 per cent.

Oil prices in the UAE reached an all-time high in July since the government announced deregulation in 2015 and the price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes on Thursday had stood at $110.84 a barrel, compared with $108.11 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez assure correct results of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

30 seconds ago
Sheikh Hamdan driver praise

‘We will meet soon’: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises delivery driver for kind-hearted act

13 mins ago
Angelica Panganiban baby shower

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban celebrates ‘under the sea’-themed baby shower with non-showbiz BF

1 hour ago
knife robbery

Four face jail, AED 207,000 fine in assault, robbery case in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button