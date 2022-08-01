OFWs favor bill for abolish travel tax for dependents, Pinoy travelers

Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in UAE support the call to remove the travel tax being paid for by the dependents whenever their loved ones get the opportunity to fly abroad.

Dubai-based OFW Kenny Dimaculangan highlighted that this could be a significant legislation, if passed into law, so that OFWs who should the airfare of their loved ones would spend less for their tickets to be reunited with their dependents

“We’re grateful that we are exempt so far. But since the Filipinos are paying for high taxes already, maybe our government could take a look at maybe lowering the tax. In the end, it would also help resuscitate the travel and tourism industry hardly hit by the pandemic,” said Dimaculangan.

Emily Gurnani shared that they used to fly twice to thrice a year, but always paid Php 1,620 – the full price of travel tax every time.

“Ang dependent Ng OFW may bayad po. We used to pay 1640 everytime na umuuwi kami. Pagbalik namin nagbabayad kami. Kahit 2x or 3x a year kang pabalik balik nagbabayad pa rin,” said Gurnani.

Edylne Panopio hopes that this measure would be implemented so that she and her family could pay less for their ticket since her husband is an OFW,

“Yes! Tanggalin nalang yan kasi ang asawa ko naman OFW sana pati family kasama nalang sa benefits na hindi magbayad ng travel tax…everytime na nag-tra-travel kami lagi kaming nagbabayad ng travel tax ng mga anak ko.. malaking bagay kung wala na lang,” said Panopio.

Senate Bill 76 authored by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III is seeking to abolish travel tax, which he referred to it as unconstitutional, according to a report of the Philippines Star.

“This right [of Filipinos] to travel shall not be impaired except in the interest of national security, public safety, or public health, as may be provided by law,” said Pimentel, citing Article III, Section 6 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

“Today, the travel tax is a levy imposed by the Philippine government on individuals who are leaving the country irrespective of the place where the air ticket is issued and the form or place of payment, as provided for by Presidential Decree 1183 as amended,” he added.

The senator said that the Presidential Decree was espoused by the government before the formulation of the 1987 Constitution.