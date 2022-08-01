Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos declares period of mourning for Fidel V. Ramos

President Bongbong Marcos has declared a period of national mourning following the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos.

The period of national mourning will last for 10 days from the official announcement of the forme president’s death according to Malacañang.

Under the first chapter of the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines” the Philippine flag shall be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning on all buildings and places it is displayed.

Marcos offered his condolences on the death of Ramos on Sunday. Ramos was 94.

RELATED STORY: Ex-President Fidel V. Ramos dies at 94

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos who passed away today having lived a full life as a military officer and public servant,” Marcos said.

“Our family shares the Filipino people’s grief on this sad day. We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” he added.

Ramos served as the Vice Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the time of Marcos’ father.

Ramos was a key figure in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted the late dictator.

