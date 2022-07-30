10 face jail, AED 155,000 fine for stealing fuel from company in Dubai

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance and sentenced 10 Asians to six months in jail after stealing fuel from their company in the emirate.

The court also ordered that the sentence would be followed by deportation and a fine of AED 155,000.

This came after the defendants were convicted of making money to the sum of AED 155,000 by selling fuel on a card that belonged to a company in which one of them worked.

An auditor of a car maintenance company filed a complaint that the company’s representative had stolen the fuel allocated to the company.

An investigation found that the company’s representative used to enter the petrol stations where he used to receive envelopes and after using the company’s card and during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. They had a partnership of 20 percent and 80 percent of the fuel value.