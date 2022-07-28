UAE allows remote work for some public, private sector employees after heavy rains

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has announced that non-essential employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the country will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The UAE cabinet directed all federal departments working in areas affected by strong and torrential rain, especially in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, to make the necessary arrangements, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) issued the same notice to private sector establishments as well.

For essential employees, the Ministry stressed that the period of time workers spend traveling between their homes and workplaces must be calculated within normal working hours, but the decision of remote work excluded all federal departments concerned with civil defence, police and security entities addressing disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support dealing with reports related to damage of farms and UAE citizens properties.

Earlier, heavy rain lashed several areas of the UAE, bringing the temperature down by a few notches while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the mobilisation of emergency and rescue teams in Dubai to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country that were hit by heavy rain today.

The UAE Ministry of Interior called on motorists to be cautious while driving in unstable weather conditions.