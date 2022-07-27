UAE Golden Visa holders to get insurance cover

Golden visa holders in the UAE can avail exclusive health insurance policies with insurance packages being rolled out to tap the high-net-worth individuals.

The premiums start from as little as AED 2,393 for an annual coverage limit of AED 300,000.

According to the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), a leading health insurance provider in the UAE, the Enhanced Gold package starts from AED 4,985 with annual coverage of AED 2.5 million while the Premier package starts from AED 39,857 per year which provides a coverage limit of AED 20 million to the Golden Visa holders in the UAE.

The package also provides 180-day coverage outside the UAE during holidays or business trips. The dedicated plan makes it easier for Golden Visa holders to choose a plan that considers their unique situation.

More than 65,000 businessmen, professionals, students, and investors have received the Golden Visa in Dubai and the applicants can get the Golden Visa insurance packages by going online on Daman’s website, or through the company’s representatives by visiting its branches, or even opting for a virtual meeting via its digital branch services on the website.

Earlier in March 2022, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (Adro) signed a deal with health insurance firms to provide exclusive benefits to Golden Visa holders in the UAE Capital.