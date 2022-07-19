Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai offers privilege card to Golden Visa holders

Authorities in Dubai have decided to gift the coveted Esaad privilege card to holders of 5-year and 10-year Golden Visas.

The card — issued by the Dubai Police — offers its members a host of exclusive offers and discounts.

“We are pleased to join hands with various government stakeholders to support Golden Visa holders with a host of attractive and diverse benefits. The card will be shared electronically with all Golden Visa holders within select categories via a text message (SMS) outlining the necessary details. The Esaad card provides exclusive and extraordinary offers and discounts in the UAE and beyond,” said Mona Mohammed Al Amri, Head of the Esaad Card Committee at Dubai Police.

Around 65,000 people in Dubai have benefited from the distinguished Golden Visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme. “Select categories of Golden Visa holders in Dubai will receive the Esaad card,” officials said.

These categories include investors in public investment funds, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, people with specialised talents and researchers in science and knowledge, such as scientists, doctors, specialists, inventors, and creative people in culture and art.

They will also include executive directors, specialised academics, professional sportspeople, PhD degree holders specialising in engineering or science, humanitarian aid workers, and outstanding university and high-school graduates.

