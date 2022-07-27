Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lawmaker: ‘Ghosting’ emotional cruelty, affects workers’ productivity

The lawmaker who filed a bill seeking to consider ‘ghosting’ as form of emotional abuse has defended his hill from critics.

Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said that cutting off all communication with an individual could affect the work productivity of the person on the receiving end,” he added.

“Marami talagang namomroblema sa ghosting. Importante sa tao ‘yung emotional at mental state, it affects the productivity of the person,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“‘Yung productivity ng mga trabahante natin affects all of us, so kung may ghinost na tao, hindi na makapagtrabaho,” Teves added.

RELATED STORY: House Bill filed to declare 'ghosting' as an emotional offense

Under the proposed bill it defines ‘ghosting’ as ‘a form of emotional abuse and happens once a person is engaged in a dating relationship with the opposite sex which affects the mental state of the victim.’

The bill however, doesn’t state any penalty for ‘ghosting’ if found to be an emotional offense.

“Ghosting is a form of spite that develops feelings of rejection and neglect,” Teves said in his bill.

“Ghosting has adverse effects on the mental state of the one being ghosted and his or her emotional state is still adversely affected as he or she will be constantly thinking of the welfare or the unexplained reasons of the one who ghosted,” he added.

