LOOK: Enrile takes oath as Marcos legal adviser

Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile has formally took his oath of office ss chief presidential legal counsel of President Bongbong Marcos.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that Marcos administered the oath of the 98 year-old politician.

Enrile tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalized due to the disease. The veteran politician at that time said that he was recovering from the virus.

Enrile previously said he would devote his time and knowledge for the republic and for BBM because he wants him to succeed.

Enrile server as Finance and Defense minister during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Enrile is also known as the architect and implementer of martial law. He also took part in the 1986 People Power revolution that ousted the late dictator.