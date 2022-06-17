Marcos picks Enrile as Chief Legal Counsel

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has chosen the 98 year-old lawmaker Juan Ponce Enrile as his next chief presidential legal counsel.

Incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement that Enrile already accepted the nomination.

Enrile said he would devote his time and knowledge for the republic and for BBM because he wants him to succeed.

He also served as Finance and Defense minister during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Enrile is also known as the architect and implementer of martial law. He also took part in the 1986 People Power revolution that ousted the late dictator.

