KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine in UAE for sharing secrets online

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has warned of AED 500,000 fine for privacy infringement on the internet.

The UAE Public Prosecution issued a reminder that divulging people’s secrets and infringement of privacy on the internet is a crime punishable with a jail term and cited Article No.44 of the Federal Decree-Law No.34 for 2021 on combatting e-crimes and rumors for the same.

“Whoever uses an information network, and electronic information system, or a means of information technology to infringe the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without their consent and in other than the legally permitted cases, shall be sentenced to imprisonment of not less than six months, and/or be fined of between AED150,000 and AED500,000,” it said through a post on its social media accounts.

The penalties will also apply to these offences:

Record, broadcast or disclose conversations, calls or audiovisual materials Take photos of others without consent or copy, transfer, disclose or save them Publish news, photos, scenes, comments or information with the aim of harming people Take photos of injuries, deaths or accidents or disaster victims without permission Trace or observe the geographic locations of others and disclose them