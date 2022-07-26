Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine in UAE for sharing secrets online

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has warned of AED 500,000 fine for privacy infringement on the internet.

The UAE Public Prosecution issued a reminder that divulging people’s secrets and infringement of privacy on the internet is a crime punishable with a jail term and cited Article No.44 of the Federal Decree-Law No.34 for 2021 on combatting e-crimes and rumors for the same.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for insulting posts on social media in UAE

“Whoever uses an information network, and electronic information system, or a means of information technology to infringe the privacy of a person or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without their consent and in other than the legally permitted cases, shall be sentenced to imprisonment of not less than six months, and/or be fined of between AED150,000 and AED500,000,” it said through a post on its social media accounts.

The penalties will also apply to these offences:

  1. Record, broadcast or disclose conversations, calls or audiovisual materials
  2. Take photos of others without consent or copy, transfer, disclose or save them
  3. Publish news, photos, scenes, comments or information with the aim of harming people
  4. Take photos of injuries, deaths or accidents or disaster victims without permission
  5. Trace or observe the geographic locations of others and disclose them

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

news e cigarette 1

Vape Bill lapses into law in PH

2 mins ago
15108969 Turkish jewelery shop Stock Photo gold jewelry diamond 1

JEWEL HEIST: Thieves loot $100M worth of gems and jewelry in 27 minutes

6 mins ago
iStock 943974286 1

Abu Dhabi health authority issues warning over fake product

14 mins ago
iStock 994810170 1

Masseur in Dubai jailed, fined AED 58,000 for stealing wristwatch

20 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button