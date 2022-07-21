KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for insulting posts on social media in UAE

The UAE residents, who post insulting and defamatory comments online, will face imprisonment and fines of up to AED 500,000, the UAE Public Prosecution (PP) clarified through a film it posted on Wednesday on social media.

Citing Article 43 of the Federal Decree-Law No.34 of 2021 for Combating Electronic Crimes and Rumours, it said that if anyone swears “at others or attributes thereto an incident that would make such other person subject to punishment or disdain by others using an information network, a means of information technology, or an information system, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dhs250,000 and not more than Dhs500,000.”

If the act is committed against a public employee or a person assigned to perform a public service or “on the occasion of his performance of his job, this shall constitute a circumstance calling for the application of a heavier punishment for the crime.”

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for blackmailing, online threats