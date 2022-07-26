Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi health authority issues warning over fake product

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health has issued a warning against the use of the counterfeit product PROCOMIL SPRAY 45MG.

This came after a counterfeit batch with the number B981910 was found in an Abu Dhabi pharmacy.

In a circular to all pharmaceutical facilities, health care, and health professionals it was informed that the authorized agent of the product affirmed that the batch was counterfeited and not supplied by them.

The specifications of the counterfeit product were that it had the product name PROCOMIL SPRAY 45MG, and the date of manufacturing as 10/2019.

The Department sought that the product should be purchased from the authorized agent in the country and health care practitioners were told to inform the pharmacovigilance program through the electronic reporting system about counterfeit products.

