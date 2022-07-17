Woman donates kidney to boyfriend, later finds him cheating on her

A girl revealed that she had donated her kidney to her boyfriend, who later cheated on her.

Colleen Le went viral on TikTok when she posted about the incident in a video that now has greater than 11m views while in the clip she is seen celebrating that her boyfriend gets a second chance at life.

“Excited my boyfriend gets a second chance at life after getting my kidney,” she wrote in the TikTok video. Then, the video cuts to Colleen with her face down on the mattress. “Cheats on me”.

RELATED STORY: Bride sells her wedding items after she caught her fiancé cheating

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, the 30-year-old California resident she said she had met her now-ex-boyfriend in 2015 and decided to offer him her kidney after a number of months of relationship. At the time, her boyfriend’s kidney was performing at lower than 5 per cent, so Colleen felt it was pressing that he received her kidney.

“I saw how his day-to-day was and how much he was struggling health-wise so that already convinced me to want to help him the best way I can,” she said.

Seven months after the operation, Colleen’s boyfriend cheated on her whereas he was away at a bachelor social gathering and she gave her boyfriend a second chance however the two broke up three months later after an argument and he then blocked Colleen’s number and all of her social media accounts.

“I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with him and loved him so much that I saved his life,” she said. “Just the fact that he cut ties with me so easily and made me feel like I never existed in his life was really hard to get over.”