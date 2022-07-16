Dubai court sentences man to imprisonment for murder of roommate

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian man to five years in prison for the murder of a roommate.

The roommate was stabbed with a knife following an argument between them and the Court ordered that the convict would be deported after serving his imprisonment.

Last July, a supervisor of labor accommodation in Al Quoz industrial area reported the crime to the police stating that they tried to break up the quarrel during which the convict took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A policeman stated the victim had died and the convict was arrested who admitted to stabbing his colleague. The convict said the victim had cursed and assaulted him under the influence of alcohol.