Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai court sentences man to imprisonment for murder of roommate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian man to five years in prison for the murder of a roommate.

The roommate was stabbed with a knife following an argument between them and the Court ordered that the convict would be deported after serving his imprisonment.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police solve murder mystery of decayed body in an hour

Last July, a supervisor of labor accommodation in Al Quoz industrial area reported the crime to the police stating that they tried to break up the quarrel during which the convict took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A policeman stated the victim had died and the convict was arrested who admitted to stabbing his colleague. The convict said the victim had cursed and assaulted him under the influence of alcohol.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Liza Soberano

Actress Liza Soberano to release own music soon

1 hour ago
Seth Fedelin Andrea Brillantes

Seth, Andrea meet, greet each other after months of controversies

2 hours ago
iStock 517465184

MoFAIC’s new online document attestation service to start in UAE from Monday, July 18

2 hours ago
iStock 484763308 1

Remains of OFW killed by crane on Japanese bulker to be sent home

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button