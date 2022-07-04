Dubai Police solve murder mystery of decayed body in an hour

The Crime Scene Section of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology at Dubai Police has solved the mystery of a murder crime that took place in Al Qusais area in just an hour after they found a man’s decayed body in an apartment.

“The corpse, whose hands and feet were tied, was found rotten. It was of a man in his thirties, lying on the back and the features were completely unclear,” Colonel Makki Salman Ahmed Salman, Director of the Crime Scene Section, adding that the Dubai Police received a report that a decayed body of a man had been found in an apartment.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police urge residents not to circulate images of murder victim

Colonel Salman said that forensics experts found that the victim died in the apartment and that two murder suspects left the apartment after the crime. The building’s watchman confirmed to the police that a man and a woman were seen leaving the apartment around the time of the crime.

Later videos of the surveillance cameras of the building found that the man, who left the flat with a woman, had worn clothes of the victim in order to mislead the police. The guard and the security teams were able to track down and arrest the suspects in less than an hour after receiving a report of the murder.

READ ON: Expat jailed in Dubai for attempting to murder cousin over food feud

The two persons who had killed the victim were siblings and during interrogation, the siblings admitted to killing the victim.

The male sibling said that he killed the victim for having an illegal relationship with his sister and on the day of crime, the killer’s sister accompanied him to facilitate his entry into the victim’s apartment.

He also claimed that the victim blackmailed his sister with indecent photos and videos that the victim threatened to send to her husband which angered her brother who came with her to kill him and plotted the plan to get out from the apartment as the owner of the apartment to avoid suspicion.