Latest NewsNewsTFT News

14th batch of over 200 Filipino caregivers, nurses arrive in Japan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

More than 200 Filipino caregivers and nurses have arrived in Japan to work in local hospitals and caregiving institutions.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Manila, the group was composed of 18 nurses and 213 caregivers.

The 14th batch of Filipino workers had been employed under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) and will have to undergo six months of intensive Japanese language training prior to their work.

RELATED STORY: Aspiring OFWs warned vs scammers offering jobs in Japan

“This commitment forms part of the JPEPA signed in 2006. To date, there are now 3,378 Filipino Nurse and Certified Careworker Candidates under this program since the first deployment in 2009,” the embassy said.

The 231 workers left Manila in batches with the last flight arriving in Tokyo on July 15 and were hired through the government-to-government arrangement implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Liza Soberano

Actress Liza Soberano to release own music soon

2 hours ago
Seth Fedelin Andrea Brillantes

Seth, Andrea meet, greet each other after months of controversies

2 hours ago
iStock 517465184

MoFAIC’s new online document attestation service to start in UAE from Monday, July 18

2 hours ago
iStock 484763308 1

Remains of OFW killed by crane on Japanese bulker to be sent home

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button