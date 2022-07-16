14th batch of over 200 Filipino caregivers, nurses arrive in Japan

More than 200 Filipino caregivers and nurses have arrived in Japan to work in local hospitals and caregiving institutions.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Manila, the group was composed of 18 nurses and 213 caregivers.

The 14th batch of Filipino workers had been employed under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) and will have to undergo six months of intensive Japanese language training prior to their work.

“This commitment forms part of the JPEPA signed in 2006. To date, there are now 3,378 Filipino Nurse and Certified Careworker Candidates under this program since the first deployment in 2009,” the embassy said.

The 231 workers left Manila in batches with the last flight arriving in Tokyo on July 15 and were hired through the government-to-government arrangement implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS).