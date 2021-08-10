Aspiring OFWs warned vs scammers offering jobs in Japan

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) Tuesday against scammers offering jobs in Japan through social media.

The POEA issued the warning following a Facebook post offering a job in Japan with salary of P50,000 to P80,000 monthly. The post was accompanied by a screenshot from a news report saying that 300,000 workers are currently needed in Japan.

“Matagal na ang vacancy announcement na ito (2017) sa GMA News na patuloy pa ring ginagamit ng mga manloloko at illegal recruiters,” the POEA said.

“Ngayong panahon ng COVID-19, wala nang ganito karaming trabaho sa Japan. Sarado ang borders at maraming kompanya na ang nagsara at nagtanggal ng mga Pilipinong manggagawa,” it added.

The POEA reminded aspiring OFWs not to accept overseas jobs through social media, saying that many countries are still closed for foreign workers due to the pandemic.

“Huwag pumatol sa mga ganitong job advertisement. Unang-una, marami pa ring bansa ang sarado para sa mga OFW. Libo-libo na rin sa kanila ang umuwi at umuuwi hanggang ngayon sa Pilipinas dahil sa kawalan ng trabaho,” the POEA said. (NM)