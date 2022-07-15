Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manila among World's Best Cities for 2022

Photo of Manila courtesy of: Internationales Verkehrswesen

The city of Manila has been included in the list of Global media corporation’s Time Out for World’s Best Cities for 2023.

Time Out asked 20,000 users about their city’s life post-pandemic, from the restaurants and bar scenes to the cultural aspects and nightlife.

The study also included several key factors like community spirit, resilience, walkability, good public transport and safety, and sustainability.

Manila was at number 34 and in between Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Greece’s capital Athens.

Photo of streets of Metro Manila

The cities which made it to to the top spot were the following:

Edinburgh, Scotland
Glasgow, Scotland
Chicago, United States
Medellín, Colombia
Amsterdam , Netherlands

Despite overpopulation and traffic jams, locals have embraced the city of Manila.

“The legacy of Chinese, Spanish and American influences makes Manila an underrated hub for art and culture, with unique customs and cuisine to boot,” the write-up added.

