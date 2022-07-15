Gov’t to launch ‘One Repatriation Command’ for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers is set to launch a command center solely dedicated to the concerns of distressed overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.

“Para isa na lang ang dudulugan ng mga pamilya ng OFWs para sa shipment of remains, para sa repatriation of stranded or exploited OFWs. And kami na rin mismo ang tatawag sa mga pamilya,” DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople said in a press briefing.

Ople said she wants to prevent from happening again the experienfe of Susan Molino who had a hard time asking different agencies for help for the repatriation of her husband’s remains.

RELATED STORY: Ople: DMW is home for all OFWs

Susan’s husband died in May 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

“Hindi namin alam kung saan mag-uumpisa kung kanino kami lalapit kung kay Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) ba, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), kung kay embassy o kahit saang ahensya,” she said in a GMA News report.

“Ang sakit-sakit, tapos tinuturo ka lang hindi mo alam kung tinuturo ka ba talaga nila sa tama na sa ganito. Sa isang araw kasi ilan ang pinupuntahan namin, pabalik-balik kami,” Susan added.

READ ON: Ople to create a DMW office dedicated to OFW repatriation

Ople hopes that the One Repat Center will be able to help OFWs and their families in need of repatriation.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO), International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB), National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), at National Maritime Polytechnic (NRM) will now be under the new DMW department.