Dubai residents advised to promptly repair water leakage

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has asked the residents to promptly repair water leakage.

Emphasizing the importance of conducting periodic checks on internal water connections and potential leak sites in homes, buildings and facilities, it said that this will help prevent water waste and any property damage.

DEWA indicated that responsibility for connections and maintenance is limited to the meter only while the responsibility for internal connections after the meter rests with the customer both in residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

Leakages can be ascertained through smart water meters, or if the utility bill is higher as well as inspection of the floors, walls and ceiling of the house.

The DEWA urges its customers to use high-quality pipes and materials to prevent leaks informing that DEWA Store, on its smart app, provides a list of maintenance companies that provide exclusive offers and discounts for customers.

On its Smart Living initiative, customers can monitor their consumption through the Smart Living dashboard and get daily, monthly, and annual reports.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. Al Tayer said that DEWA focuses on balancing “the economic, social, and environmental requirements.”

