Tips to save on your DEWA bill this summer

With electricity and water bills soaring across homes in Dubai, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reminds residents that there are quick and easy ways to help minimize power and water consumption in your homes.

– Avoid power consumption during peak times

In the UAE, the peak period for power and water demand is from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., notably during the summer months (June – September). To preserve energy during certain hours and not add to the load, try to postpone work until after 5 p.m. or complete them before 12 p.m., especially during the summer months.

– Use air conditioning responsibly

Air conditioning consumes a lot of electricity during the summer, so it’s best to turn it off before you leave the house. Avoid keeping air conditioning systems on on in unoccupied rooms.

– Rethink light bulb use

Clean your light bulbs on a regular basis. Dirty and oily light bulbs can diminish light output by up to 10%. Fluorescent lights should be used instead of 20-watt bulbs.

– Curtains to keep cool

Keep blinds and curtains closed to reflect heat away from the house. During late afternoons or early evenings, open your blinds or curtains to let light in.

– Unplug and conserve energy

Unplug your phone chargers, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use; most electronics use power even when turned off.

– Turn off the tap

You may save around 3 gallons of water by turning off the water while brushing your teeth. Filling a cup to rinse your mouth saves around 4 liters of water.

– Toilet upgrade

Replace your toilet with a more upgraded one that has a dual flush system. It will save you both water and money in the long run.