DOLE warns vs. scammers using name of DOLE chief

The Labor Department has advised the public that there are unscrupulous individuals or parties using the name of Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma.

Based on information reaching DOLE, there are attempts to solicit and demand money from unsuspecting businessmen and companies who may have issues and concerns with the labor department.

“It was learned that the modus was to drop the name of the DOLE chief so the perpetrators could demand money from those seeking favorable action from the department,”DOLE said in a statement.

“The targets are usually members of the business community who want to get favorable results on their pending or potential concerns with DOLE,” IPS Director Rolly Francia said.

RELATED STORY: POEA warns job aspirants against scammers

DOLE says it strongly condemns such nefarious acts that aims to put the department to bad light.

“The department also urged the public to report such illegal and illicit activities to the nearest DOLE Regional offices or call DOLE Hotline 1349,” Francia said.

Laguesma vowed to protect DOLE from graft and corruption by making sure transactions in his department are made with honesty and full transparency.

“Under my watch, there will be no fixers for favors in DOLE. No amount of money could change this policy,” he added.