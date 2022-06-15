POEA warns job aspirants against scammers

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has warned job aspirants against scammers, cautioning text messages were being sent to lure people to jobs abroad.

In a Facebook post, the agency’s Anti-Illegal Recruitment Unit said the scam uses links of fake jobs.

“If you receive this text message, ignore or delete it. This is a scam! This did not come from POEA. This type of text message is a phishing scam in which a link that when clicked redirects you to a website that can obtain your personal data, password, account number, or other sensitive information and use it in illegal activities,” the post read.

RELATED STORY: POLO Dubai warns OFWs on fake jobs, services on social media

“Once again we remind you to be smart, don’t be fooled!” the agency cautioned people referring to the warning from the National Telecommunications Commission about text messages related to jobs with high salaries.

The public has been reminded to only use services of POEA and accredited recruitment agencies for job opportunities overseas.