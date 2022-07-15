Actress Ruby Ruiz drew praise from Expats series co-star Nicole Kidman

Despite being a professional actress, Ruby flew to Canada in 2004 on a tourist visa to find a better-paying job.

“I thought I’d be able to find an office job there, but I was wrong. I swallowed my pride and opted for a job that was easier to find. I worked as a nanny,” she recalled, adding that 18 years later she landed the role of a Filipino nanny working for American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman in the Amazon Prime Video drama series “Expats.”

The series, which is based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel “The Expatriates” and is expected to be released in 2023.

“They were all very professional, but acting with Nicole felt like a breather for me. You know that I also teach acting. When I first did my scene with her, I realized that how she acts is what I’ve always wanted to achieve personally. It’s acting that is seamless from the truth. It’s so natural, as natural as breathing,” Ruby told Inquirer Entertainment.

Ruby also shared in the interview that she had many memorable moments with Nicole. One of which is when the actress praised her.

“After doing one scene, she held my hand and said, ‘You were so good. Congratulations!’ I told her, ‘No! It was all you. I just reacted to you.’ She said, ‘We have chemistry,’” Ruby recalled.

Ruby also shared that the American-Australian actress was very friendly and accommodating.

“Nicole is very friendly. She said she liked me because I was also a natural in front of the camera. I remember that whenever the chair assigned to me would be placed next to hers, I would really feel nervous. I was sure I’d die of nosebleed. One time, we had a small talk—I won’t say anymore what it was about—and her reaction was, ‘Oh my God! I’m so mortified!’ I told her, ‘Excuse me. I forgot something.’ I left and looked for someone to ask, ‘Can you Google the meaning of mortified?’”