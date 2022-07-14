Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos free from COVID-19 symptoms: Palace official

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is now free from COVID-19 symptoms and will likely end his seven-day isolation on Friday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Wednesday.

Citing the health bulletin released by Marcos’ lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate, Angeles said the 64-year-old Philippine leader “has been free from all symptoms of Covid-19 for the past two days”.

“Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of COVID-19,” Angeles said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Marcos holds 2nd cabinet meeting virtually

“Dr. Zacate told the President that he still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol,” she added.

Marcos has been in isolation since last Friday after he contracted the highly-infectious coronavirus and Cruz-Angeles said Zacate reported that “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to COVID-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, Marcos can be released from isolation on Friday, July 15.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH (Department of Health) Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1136415038 1

UAE residents warned against posting holiday plans on social media after influencer gets robbed

59 mins ago
Cesar Bengzon The Hague 2

PH Embassy in The Hague to honor sole Filipino ICJ judge

1 hour ago
Bela Padilla 123 1

Bela Padilla recounts how Europe stay boosted her career

1 hour ago
Netflix Squid Game

Squid Game bags 14 Emmy nominations

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button