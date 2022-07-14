Marcos free from COVID-19 symptoms: Palace official

The Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is now free from COVID-19 symptoms and will likely end his seven-day isolation on Friday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said on Wednesday.

Citing the health bulletin released by Marcos’ lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate, Angeles said the 64-year-old Philippine leader “has been free from all symptoms of Covid-19 for the past two days”.

“Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of COVID-19,” Angeles said in a statement.

“Dr. Zacate told the President that he still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol,” she added.

Marcos has been in isolation since last Friday after he contracted the highly-infectious coronavirus and Cruz-Angeles said Zacate reported that “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to COVID-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, Marcos can be released from isolation on Friday, July 15.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH (Department of Health) Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.