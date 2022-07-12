Marcos holds 2nd cabinet meeting virtually

President Bongbong Marcos held his second cabinet meeting with him presiding via teleconferencing.

Marcos is still in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that topics discussed during the meeting included the 2023 national budget, the “Build, Build, Build” program and the infrastructure convergence programs.

The government also tackled priority transportation programs and projects.

The Cabinet meeting also touched on the initial plans of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“The cabinet meeting started promptly at 9:00 a.m. the agenda is quite heavy- budget, infra, transpo, industry, tourism,” Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said in a message to reporters.